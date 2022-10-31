Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Teased as New Title for Season 2

There’s no rest for the wicked. Or the wicked adjacent.

When Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin returns for its second season on HBO Max, it’ll do so as Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, as suggested by an Instagram post from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He previously hinted at a possible title change earlier this month.

The post features a chilling image of actress Mallory Bechtel in a classroom choking on a cheerleading megaphone. Written behind her on the chalkboard — in blood, naturally — are the words “Summer School” under the show’s iconic title.

“Happy Halloween!” Aguirre-Sacasa writes in the caption. “It may still be October, but it’s not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High’s #PrettyLittleLiars…”

With all respect to the Liars, it isn’t entirely surprising that they would end up in summer school, given how hectic their year has been. After all, who has time to do homework when you’re constantly dodging a masked serial killer And because the first season ended with the Liars celebrating Christmas, it’s fair to assume that a time jump would be in order ahead of Season 2.

The first season of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot starred Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Malia Pyles as Minnie “Mouse” Honrada, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada.

HBO Max has no comment on the potential title change. What are your thoughts on Pretty Little Liars: Summer School? Drop ’em in a comment below.