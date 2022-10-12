Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Boss Hints at New Title Ahead of Season 2 — What Else Could Be Changing?

If you weren’t already speculating about the second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, you’re about to.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa got fans’ imaginations racing by implying that a title change is in order.

“Season Two of #prettylittleliarsoriginalsin is HAPPENING!!!” he captioned his photo. “But is it #pllORIGINALSIN again this year…or something else?”

Even series star Bailee Madison is intrigued, commenting, “The way that this caption has my head SPINNING !!!!!! Even I’m starting to guess now… cAn’t wait!!!!”

Dropping Original Sin in favor of a new subtitle certainly would make sense, considering the sin in question was thoroughly explored by the end of Season 1. In fact, save for Archie still being somewhere out there in the world, every loose end was tied.

“It was important to us with a cable show — a short-order show, a serialized show — to complete these stories and complete these mysteries,” executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring told TVLine. “Roberto and I love a complete story, so we wanted to complete these mysteries.”

Aguirre-Sacasa had “some preliminary ideas” for a second season when we spoke with him in August, telling us that it would “definitely follow the same girls.”

“We certainly have a lot of places for these characters to go, new mysteries to tell and hopefully new ways to scare people,” added Bring. “We’d continue to pick up on themes of young womanhood that I think are so important.”

Your thoughts on HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars series taking a more anthological approach moving forward? Drop ’em in a comment below.