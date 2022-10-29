Girls5eva's Surprise Move to Netflix Was 'in the Works for Many, Many Months,' Says Busy Philipps

Girls5eva‘s unexpected trip to Netflix did not happen overnight.

As we reported Thursday, Tina Fey’s musical-tinged comedy will relocate from Peacock to Netflix for its third season. But Busy Philipps, who plays Summer, a member of the series’ central quartet, is revealing that a deal to keep the show alive involved lengthy negotiations.

“This has, like, kind of been in the works for many, many months,” the actress explained to her 2.4 million Instagram followers late Thursday. “I was always very hopeful that it was going to work out, but you never know until it happens. And it happened. And I’m very excited.”

In announcing the move to Netflix, executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock expressed their gratitude “to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch,” adding, “We are so thankful to everyone at [Netflix] who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience.”

Created by Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Girls5eva debuted in May 2021 with an eight-episode freshman season on Peacock. It was renewed a month later, and Season 2 launched in May, picking up with the Girls5eva gals hot off their triumph at Jingle Ball and going into #AlbumMode to record their first new album in two decades.

Girls5eva Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in 2023.