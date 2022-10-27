Girls5eva Moving to Netflix for Season 3 After Two Seasons on Peacock

Girls5eva‘s comeback tour will continue — but on a new streamer.

The girl-group comedy is moving to Netflix for Season 3 after two seasons on Peacock, TVLine has learned. Stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are all set to return for the newly ordered Season 3, which is expected to debut next year. The first two seasons will also be available to stream on Netflix as well as on Peacock.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment,” executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

Girls5eva stars Bareilles as Dawn, Goldsberry as Wickie, Philipps as Summer and Pell as Gloria, all members of a ’90s girl group who suddenly become hot again when a rapper samples their lone hit. Now in their 40s, they decide to get back together and try to climb the musical charts once again. Andrew Rannells plays Summer’s flamboyant husband Kev, with Daniel Breaker as Dawn’s dorky husband Scott and Jonathan Hadaray as the girls’ sleazy former manager Larry. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Created by Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and executive-produced by Fey and fellow 30 Rock alum Carlock, Girls5eva debuted in May 2021 with an eight-episode freshman season on Peacock. It was renewed a month later, and Season 2 debuted in May, picking up with the Girls5eva gals hot off their triumph at Jingle Ball and going into #AlbumMode to record their first new album in two decades. (Read our premiere recap here.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will U follow Girls5eva 2 Netflix? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the cancellation.