Ratings: Ghosts and Walker Audiences Eye Season Highs, L&O Trio Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS' Young Sheldon drew Thursday's largest audience while also landing in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win.

CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) actually dipped in the demo week-to-week, while Ghosts‘ Halloween episode (6.4 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) were all steady. Audience-wise, Ghosts is looking at its best overnight tally since Jan. 20.

ABC | Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3.1 mil/0.3) both ticked up, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | Pending maybe-possible small adjustment due to a smidgen of sports preemptions, Walker (807K/0.1) is currently up 16 percent in audience to a season high, while Walker Independence (545K/0.0) also added eyeballs.

NBC | Back from a one-week break, Law & Order (4 mil/0.4), SVU (4.3 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.4) were all down a tick in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.3 mil/0.5), Welcome to Flatch (1.3 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (1.7 mil/0.3, watch Leslie Jordan video tribute) were all up sharply — preemptions, anyone…?

