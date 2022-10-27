Jack Ryan Is a Fugitive Trying to Avert Nuclear War in Official Season 3 Trailer

Jack Ryan‘s titular CIA case officer will be on the lam and racing the clock when the action series returns for Season 3, as evidenced by its new Season 3 trailer.

On Thursday, Prime Video released a two-minute peek at the upcoming season, all eight episodes of which will begin streaming on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The trailer finds John Krasinski’s Jack working in Rome, where he learns that a 50-year-old secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire is being resurrected. But when he tries to confirm that intel, things go south, and the CIA starts to believe that Jack is involved in a much bigger conspiracy. Looks like it’s time to go on the run, Jack!

Jack avoids the United States government’s hunt for him while trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious Sokol Project before it’s too late. Per the season’s official synopsis: “Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.”

In addition to Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will return for Season 3. New cast members include Nina Hoss (Tár) as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel (Defending Jacob) as CIA Rome station chief Elizabeth Wright.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Jack Ryan spring into action again, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Season 3?