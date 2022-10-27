City on a Hill Cancelled at Showtime

DeCourcy Ward and Jackie Rohr are officially off the case.

City on a Hill has been cancelled after three seasons at Showtime, TVLine has confirmed. Its Season 3 finale, which aired on Sept. 25, now serves as its series finale. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a Showtime representative said in a statement. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

The crime drama, which first debuted in June 2019, followed the unlikely team-up of retired FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward (Hodge), who partnered to take down corruption in 1990s Boston. News of the show’s cancellation comes in the wake of Hodge’s casting as the titular detective in Prime Video’s Cross, an upcoming series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels. (A Showtime insider, though, tells TVLine that the decision to nix City on a Hill was made months ago.)

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report City on a Hill‘s axing; our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.