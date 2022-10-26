Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Star-Studded Peacock Mystery — Watch Teaser and Get Release Date

Natasha Lyonne solving crimes dreamed up by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson — um, where do we sign up?

Peacock has released a first-look teaser for Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series written and directed by Johnson and starring Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” per the official description. The streamer has also announced a premiere date for the series: It’ll debut Thursday, Jan. 26 with the first four episodes, with new episodes streaming weekly after that.

In the teaser — which you can watch above — Charlie laments the limits of her gift: “I only know if something is a lie. The real trick of it is to figure out: Why?” She also encounters a bevy of stars, from Adrien Brody to Chloe Sevigny to Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Lil Rel Howery, as she tries to find out who committed a mysterious murder. The official synopsis tells us that Charlie “hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Press PLAY above for a first look at Peacock’s Poker Face, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?