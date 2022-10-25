Ratings: Neighborhood Ties for Monday Demo Win, All Americans Eye Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS drew the night’s biggest audience. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil0.4) both hit season highs in audience while steady in the demo. NCIS (6.7 mil/0.5) was also steady in the demo, but Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) dipped.

NBC | The Voice (6.1 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week on both counts; Quantum Leap (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo and gained viewers.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.9 mil/0.6, read post mortem) and The Cleaning Lady (2.4 mil/0.3) were both steady in the demo, with the latter also adding viewers.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.3 mil/0.5) and The Good Doctor (3.1 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | All American (504K/0.1) and Homecoming (402K/0.1) both surged to season highs in audience.

