Succession Season 4 Eyes Spring 2023 Release Date — Kendall, Shiv and Roman Form 'Rebel Alliance' in Trailer

The Force is strong with the scorned Roy kids in the latest teaser trailer for Succession Season 4, which has also had its release date narrowed down to spring of 2023.

Season 3, if you remember (though I barely did), ended with siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman (played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin) teaming up to stop their father Logan (Brian Cox) from selling Waystar to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) and GoJo. Logan, though, outsmarted them, getting their mother to sign off on the deal and securing a huge payout for himself while cutting his ungrateful kids out entirely.

Oh, and Logan had help, too, it seems, from Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who apparently tipped off the family patriarch about his offsprings’ coup attempt. (Read our full finale recap here.)

In the new teaser trailer above, Kendall, Shiv and Roman are as allied as ever, leading even Connor (Alan Ruck) to liken them to Star Wars‘ scrappy rebels. Oh, and Tom seems to want to “talk” to Shiv about… stuff. (Be careful what you wish for, Tom?)

In Succession‘s 10-episode Season 4, “the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” the official synopsis tells us. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

