One of Us Is Lying Boss Talks Finale's Flash-Forward Twist, #Natewyn's New Test and [Spoiler]'s Betrayal

Warning: The following contains spoilers from One of Us Is Lying Season 2. Proceed at your own risk!

Simon says: You can’t escape a cliffhanger.

Peacock’s teen mystery drama One of Us Is Lying wrapped up Season 2 with several twists, so let’s briefly recap the finale’s biggest reveals: After discovering that Fiona knew Jake from rehab and that she was Simon Says, Murder Club came up with a plan to frame her for Jake’s murder. But Maeve didn’t think their scheme would work, so she secretly went dark side and teamed up with Fiona to get the video of Murder Club with Jake’s body, which angered both Janae and Bronwyn. After setting fire to the boat, with most of the gang inside of it (and Cooper’s arm crushed by falling debris), Fiona ran off. On the pier, she stabbed Bronwyn, but couldn’t escape the police’s arrival.

In jail, Fiona suggested to Cole that maybe Simon knew the secret that landed Jake in rehab, and that’s why Jake killed him. Cole was surprised that Fiona also knew the secret, and just moments later, she drank some water in her cell and started gasping for air.

Meanwhile, Murder Club was feeling like they’d finally put all the death and torment behind them. But a flash-forward to graduation day revealed yet another bloody crime scene at school, with the “Stay” necklace Nate had gifted Bronwyn labeled as evidence.

Below, showrunner Erica Saleh breaks down that cliffhanger and previews the characters’ futures in a potential Season 3. (The series has yet to be renewed.)

TVLINE | Will a potential Season 3 pick up at that flash-forward, or work its way up to it? What do you see as the timeline for Season 3?

As of now, the hope would be to work up to that flash-forward so that we are, yes, finding out what happens on graduation day and finding out if these kids are going to get out of high school in one piece.

TVLINE | Will there be flash-forwards mixed in with the current timeline?

It’s a little early to say, but I do love the idea that in Season 1, flashbacks were really a huge part of the storytelling. In Season 2, we’re pretty much in the present through the whole thing. So thematically, working toward a season where we have flash-forwards feels very exciting. But all of that would be seen if and when we get in the [writers’] room.

TVLINE | We also found out that Fiona was behind the new Simon Says messages. Do you envision there being yet another new Simon Says when you pick up?

I definitely think that we’d have another new mystery and introduce some more evil elements at Bayview. But Fiona is Simon Says. What deeper evil is lurking underneath the surface in Bayview is something that I’m really excited to explore in Season 3.

TVLINE | At the graduation crime scene, we see the necklace that Nate gave Bronwyn as part of the evidence. Was she a victim or a suspect?

Everyone’s going to have to wait ’til Season 3 to find that out! That’s definitely going to be part of the mystery.

TVLINE | We don’t see Murder Club’s reaction to Fiona’s poisoning and her death. How might that twist affect them?

They’ve seen so much death and destruction and harm in Bayview in such a little bit of time. I think they’re going to have a lot of questions about what happened to Fiona. They’re going to have a lot of fear and potentially guilt about what happened to Fiona, because even though she did do horrible things, they also framed her, and that was the reason she was in jail.

TVLINE | Cole seemed quite shady all season, but never seemed to get pinned down. So should we be looking at him as Suspect No. 1 for Fiona’s death?

We should definitely be looking at Cole as someone who we’ve got a lot of questions about going into Season 3. I think it’s clear that whatever Jake’s secret is, Cole really wants to keep it secret, and we’ll see how far he’s willing to go to keep it covered up. So we’ll explore both the mystery of what Jake’s secret was and what Cole might have done to cover it up.

TVLINE | Nate and Bronwyn made some big steps forward this season. Will Season 3 test them or bring them even closer together after everything they’ve been through?

Well, I think often those two things go hand-in-hand, right? I can’t imagine a world where things are really easy for Nate and Bronwyn after everything they’ve gone through and after what we kind of teased that they’re going to go through [in] their senior year. So there will definitely be tests to see what their love can survive.

TVLINE | One of the other big romances this season was Maeve and Janae. But after learning that Maeve secretly teamed up with Fiona, Janae doesn’t even seem to want to talk to Maeve. Can they come back from this? How fractured is their relationship?

The trust has really, really been broken, and Janae is very confused and really hurt by what Maeve did, and I think it’s going to take a lot for Janae to find a way to trust Maeve again.

TVLINE | Cooper got Kris back, which is great, but he might have lost his baseball career with his arm injury. Will he end up spiraling, or is he going to hang onto what’s good in his life, i.e., Kris?

Cooper has defined himself with baseball, primarily, for so long that the threat of that being taken away from him is really scary for him, and it’s definitely going to be a challenge and be something that he has to figure out. If he can’t play, who is he?

TVLINE | Where do you see Addy going from here after her journey this season and putting Jake behind her?

We are ready to see Addy really start to embrace life and really have Jake in the rearview mirror and to see who she is now that she’s found how strong and brave and capable she is. It’s going to be really fun to explore Addy in, hopefully, a less dark moment for her character.

TVLINE | Episode 6 was all sort of from Vanessa’s point of view, and it turned out to be really enlightening and fun. Will Vanessa be part of Murder Club, working alongside them, in Season 3?

Vanessa has proven herself to be really smart and to have a lot to offer. I don’t know if we’re ready for her to be a card-carrying member of Murder Club, but I think they all definitely respect each other a lot more, and people understand that they should take Vanessa seriously, going into Season 3.

