Ratings: Masked Singer Drops; Survivor and #OneChicago Lead Wednesday

CBS' Survivor and NBC's #OneChicago trifecta tied for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire copped the night's biggest audience (though not by much!).

NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.75 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.84 mil/0.6) dipped.

CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Amazing Race (2.2 mil/0.2) both ticked down, yet The Real Love Boat (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (2.6 mil/0.4) plunged like a chandelier (i.e. some 40 percent) with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, yet LEGO Masters (2 mil/0.3) held steady.

THE CW | Part 1 of a DC’s Stargirl two-parter (437K/0.1, read recap) and Kung Fu (391K/0.1) each dropped just a few eyeballs, down 9 and 7 percent respectively in audience.

ABC | The Conners (3.6 mil/0.5) and Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.3) held steady, while The Goldbergs (2.3 mil/0.4), Abbott Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) all dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.