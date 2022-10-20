P-Valley Renewed for Season 3

Starz is making it rain for P-Valley.

The cable network has renewed the strip-club-set drama for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

P-Valley follows the exotic dancers at a Mississippi gentlemen’s establishment called The Pynk. Its ensemble cast includes Brandee Evans, Nico Annan and J. Alphonse Nicholson. Original cast member Elarica Johnson exited the series at the end of Season 2 when her character, Autumn Night, left town.

The Season 2 finale aired on Aug. 14.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,’ series creator Katori Hall said in a statement. “With its complex, dynamic and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

She continued: “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

