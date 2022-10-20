Dahmer Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Chart's 10th-Biggest Week Ever; Dragon Tops Rings of Power

Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story not only topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, it delivered the chart’s 10th-biggest tally ever in its 110-week history. Streaming This Month on Netflix, Amazon, Others

A Wednesday release, Dahmer‘s 10-episode run amassed 3.7 billion minutes viewed — a one-week tally only bested by Stranger Things (five times), Tiger King (twice) and Ozark ( twice).

Dahmer very recently passed Bridgerton Season 2 to rank as Netflix’s No. 2 English-language series ever, per the streaming giant’s own, in-house measuring apparatus.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai thus placed second on Nielsen’s chart for the Week of Sept. 19 (with 1.1 billion minutes viewed across 50 total episodes), followed by Prime Video’s The Rings of Power (977 million minutes viewed/five available episode), Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (675 million minutes viewed/13 total episodes) and Netflix’s El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (648 million minutes/36 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Sept. 19 were the chart debut of Disney+’s Andor (624 million minutes/three available episodes), Netflix’s The Crown (585 million minutes/40 episodes), Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (535 million minutes/49 available episodes), Netflix’s The Great British Bake Off (442 million/77 episodes) and Netflix’s Stranger Things (416 million minutes/34 episodes).

Falling out of the streaming originals Top 10 this time around were Sins of Our Mother, Devil in Ohio, The Imperfects and She-Hulk.

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s separate ranking of all streaming fare, House of the Dragon (which streams on HBO Max) held steady at No. 3 with a hair over 1 billion minutes viewed across six available episodes, besting fantasy rival Rings of Power (see tallies above) but trailing Dahmer and Cobra Kai.

