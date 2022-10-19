CBS' East New York, So Help Me Todd and Fire Country Get Full-Season Orders

CBS has awarded full-season orders to all three of its new scripted series — East New York, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, aka this fall’s three most-watched freshman programs. The Freshman Class' DVR Report Card Is In!

No details were available on exactly how many total episodes define each show’s “full season.”

East New York, which airs Sundays and stars Amanda Warren as the NYPD’s newly installed Deputy Inspector in a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn, tied NBC’s Quantum Leap as the fall’s highest-rated series premiere. With Live+7 DVR playback folded in, it is thus far averaging 7.4 million total viewers (No. 2 among all new shows) and a 0.7 demo rating (tied for No. 1).

Fire Country, starring and co-created by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot, airs on Fridays and follows a prison inmate firefighting program in Northern California. It broke out as the fall’s most-watched series debut, and with Live+7 is averaging 8.3 million viewers (the largest audience of any new series) and a 0.6 rating.

So Help Me Todd leads out of the hitcom Ghosts on Thursdays, and stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as a meticulous attorney and the talented but aimless son she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator. It is averaging 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating with Live+7.

“We are thrilled to have the three most-watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

Which of the above CBS hour-longs have you most been enjoying?

