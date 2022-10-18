Welcome to Chippendales Trailer Is Full of Sex, Swivel Hips and a Savage Feud

Get those dollar bills ready, because Welcome to Chippendales‘ full trailer is here.

The upcoming Hulu series’ latest promo gives viewers a tantalizing peek at the true-crime drama behind the ubiquitous 1980s all-male revue. Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the entrepreneur who started Chippendales. At the start of the trailer, Banerjee is a gas-station attendant who dreams of “sheer opulence” and eventually turns down a promotion because, “That was my dream when I got here, but my goals have changed. I have changed.”

In short order, we watch him announce his plans to start “a strip club for women,” an idea that goes from mockable novelty to money factory in a flash — particularly after producer/choreographer Nick De Noia (played by The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) joins the team.

But amid all of the cuffs-and-collars bumping and grinding, De Noia and Banerjee start to clash over ownership of the brand. “Oh yeah, blood will spill,” De Noia warns just before we see footage of what looks very much like a murder… and then the FBI is on the phone with Banerjee soon after. (Well, that escalated quickly.)

The spot also gives us significant footage of the rest of the cast, which includes Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive), Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Nicola Peltz (Bates Motel), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: SVU) and Quentin Plair (Roswell, New Mexico).

Welcome to Chippendales will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 22; the rest of the eight-episode season will follow with one hour released each Tuesday. The series, formerly titled Immigrant, was written by Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy); Siegel also is an executive producer, along with Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Dylan Sellers, Mehar Sethi and Rajiv Joseph.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Welcome to Chippendales?