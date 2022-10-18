NFL's First-Ever 'Black Friday' Game to Stream on Amazon in 2023

Prime Video and the NFL have inked a deal to tackle a pro football first: a “Black Friday” game that will air the day after Thanksgiving, in 2023.

This first-ever Black Friday NFL game will be held Nov. 24, 2023, with an expected kick-off time of 3 pm ET. (The participating teams will be announced when next year’s NFL schedule is released.)

Prime Video of course has been the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football this NFL season, in the first stretch of an 11-year deal. Through the first five games this fall, Thursday Night Football is averaging 10.8 million weekly viewers, and the telecast is up 48 percent YOY among viewers in the Adults 18-34 demographic, and up 25 percent in Adults 18-49. (Read here how to watch TNF.)

Prime’s TNF team, including play-by-play vet Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, will handle 2023’s Black Friday contest.

Amazon’s Global Sports Video VP Marie Donoghue said in a statement, “We are gratified by the NFL’s support, and by the incredible reaction we’ve had from viewers to our [Thursday Night Football] broadcast, and are thrilled to give fans another game with Al, Kirk, Kaylee, and the entire TNF crew on Black Friday in 2023.”

NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder in turn said, “Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend. Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

Will you and your stretchy Black Friday pants be ready for some NFL football in November 2023?