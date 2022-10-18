House of the Dragon Finale: EP Teases That a 'Different Side' of Daemon Will Show Up in Season-Ending Episode

Throughout House of the Dragon‘s inaugural season, Daemon Targaryen did quite a bunch of very, very bad things. But perhaps he’s about to turn a new leaf for the finale (we ask very, very skeptically)?

Rhaenyra’s uncle/husband — who, like the princess, was absent from Episode 9 (read a full recap) — will very much be a part of the HBO series’ season-ender. What’s more, executive producer Sara Hess tells The Hollywood Reporter that “We will see a different side of him” in this Sunday’s finale (9/8c), a statement that’s open to some intriguing speculation.

As regular viewers of the Game of Thrones prequel can attest, Matt Smith’s Daemon cares little what others think of him, and he will do just about anything to achieve what he desires. He’s committed at least two cold-blooded murders: He offed his first wife, Lady Rhea Royce, in Episode 5; later, he sliced Vaemond Velaryon’s head in half in the Throne Room because Corlys’ brother dared to say aloud what everyone knew: that Rhaenyra’s first three children were illegitimate, and therefore not in line for the Iron Throne.

In nearly all situations, Daemon has proven himself a calculating, punishing, outrageous man capable of great violence. But, uh, we guess people can change? Or maybe it’s the opposite, and Hess’ remark means that heretofore we’ve only witnessed the tip of Prince Daemon’s insane iceberg?

She adds that the show’s writing team is currently in the throes of plotting Season 2 “and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations” — in Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin’s source material for the series — “to that.”

Hess also remarked that she’s baffled by popular reaction to Smith’s character. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me,” she tells THR, later adding, “How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother – to anybody?”

What are your pre-finale thoughts on Daemon? Sound off in the comments!