SNL Video: Possessed Moms Curse Halloween on Weekend Update

Our nation may be divided — racially, politically, culturally — but surely one thing we can all agree on is that “Texas Mom Goes Viral on Facebook” is the worst phrase in the English language, right? Jamie Gooch went berserk on social media about the movie Hocus Pocus 2, which is bad for the world, but pretty great for Saturday Night Live‘s writers.

This week on Weekend Update, Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner team up as Texas moms Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy to speak on the evils of the recent Disney+ feature. Does Hocus Pocus 2 deserve the scorn thrown at it by most of the internet? Probably. Does it deserve to be the $1,600 clue for the Jeopardy! category, “Things Nobody Needed, Wanted or Asked for, But Got Anyway?” Definitely.

But it’s a bit far-fetched to accuse the film of casting spells through the TV screen, and Fineman and Gardner’s characters are every bit as bonkers as you’d hope they would be satirizing hysterical moms. They’re just as concerned about their kids’ souls being stolen (or “sucked off” as Bussy calls it — as Inigo Montoya would say, “That word… I do not think it means what you think it means.”) as they are of Bette Midler’s giant, fake teeth. Their descriptions of the Devil are inadvertently pornographic enough to make a sex worker blush, their fear/loathing of various Halloween candies is flat-out disturbing, and the audience gets quite a kick out Bussy scathingly referring to the show as, “SN-Hell.”

The scene escalates physically as Hole is subjected to what can only be called a mild possession. Bussy alternately cuddles and swats her snarling, convulsing friend, and it’s the funnest, silliest bit that’s been on Update in quite a while.

It’s a classic “peas in a pod” sketch, part of a long SNL tradition. Hopefully, Hole and Bussy will join the pantheon of great recurring duos: Aykroyd and Martin’s swinging Czech brothers, Ferrell and Oteri’s Spartan cheerleaders, Carvey and Nealon’s Hans and Franz, Ferrell and Kattan’s Night at the Roxbury brothers, Ferrell and Dratch’s “lovaaahs,” Ferrell and a cowbell. (Ferrell and almost anyone, really.) It’s good company to be in.

Elsewhere in the episode, Megan Thee Stallion helped turn a bunch of basics into bad bitches, and the show announced its next host and musical guest.

