SNL: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Basics Into Bad Bitches in 'Hot Girl Hospital'

Look, Grey’s Anatomy can’t keep going on forever, right? Well, Shonda Rhimes has nothing to worry about, because Saturday Night Live has just found the next great medical drama: “Hot Girl Hospital.”

It’s always a crapshoot letting non-actors host SNL, and this week’s host, Megan Thee Stallion, has very little on-screen acting experience (music videos aside, of course). She’s made a few one-off appearances on Good Girls, P-Valley, and She-Hulk — but can she carry an entire scene? Based on this sketch, the answer is a resounding yes!

Megan stars with Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson as three Black women dedicated to curing the world of basic white women. Wheeling in a middle-aged woman (Heidi Gardner), Nwodim shouts, “I need a BBL stat, six cc’s of Tummy Tea, and whatever Fashion Nova we got!” “You gonna be a bad bitch real soon,” insists Megan as she clutches Gardner to her breast.

The “hospital” is apparently the result of the NBA trying to fine Golden State Warrior Draymond Green for punching his teammate; for his community service, he got a bunch of his “IG baddies and put us in a building with some gurneys and a wheelchair and called it a hospital.”

None of this works out well for Duwan (Devon Walker), who brings in his pregnant wife (Sarah Sherman) and finds himself confronted with the three nurses — all of whom he’s been chatting up in his DMs. Or for Dr. Simmons, who is on the outs with the nurses because “she fake.”

But it does work out for Gardner’s character, who comes in at the end of the sketch in a tight pink dress, long flowing locks and a plump rear courtesy of the aforementioned Brazilian butt lift. “It’s giving… thank you,” she says of the makeover. If there’s hope for her, there’s hope for us all.

