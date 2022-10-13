The Equalizer First Look: ER Vet Gloria Reuben Debuts as Aunt Vi's Ex

It looks like Aunt Vi may have a pleasant distraction from worrying about Robyn McCall’s dangerous career on Sunday’s The Equalizer (CBS, 8:30/7:30c).

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Aunt Vi’s reunion with former flame Trish (played by ER and Cloak & Dagger‘s Gloria Reuben) in the episode, which is titled “Gaslight.” As you can tell from the photos above and below, it doesn’t take long for Aunt Vi to rekindle her relationship with the recently widowed gallerist.

Meanwhile, Robyn will have her hands full with one of her most elusive culprits yet: a dead man whose wife claims he is trying to kill her from the afterworld. She’ll certainly welcome a break from Aunt Vi’s watchful eye.

And viewers will welcome more insight into Aunt Vi’s life — including her passion for art, which she no doubt shares with Trish. But we do have some questions. Why did they break up in the past? And will Aunt Vi ever be able to have a life outside of caring for Robyn and Delilah?

Hopefully, the romance will last. We want to see a little more color in Aunt Vi’s work—unlike the dark, anguish-filled drawing she produced last episode.

Check out more photos of Aunt Vi and Trish below, and share your thoughts in the comments: Do you think the lovebirds stand a chance?