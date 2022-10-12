Daily Show Sets Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date, Teases 'Reinvention'

We have a date for Trevor Noah‘s sign-off as host of The Daily Show.

Noah’s final episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8, TVLine has learned. The finale will be preceded by a week-long celebration of Noah’s greatest moments across his seven years as host.

But who’s taking the reins as The Daily Show‘s anchor? There’s no official word yet, but Comedy Central says the Emmy-winning news show “will embark on a reinvention as it has done so successfully in the past” when it returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Noah announced his exit last month during a Daily Show taping, telling the audience: “I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s–tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

He took over as Daily Show host in 2015, following the departure of Jon Stewart, who led the show through its glory days as a pop-culture touchstone during his 16-year run, beginning in 1999. Stewart, in turn, replaced Craig Kilborn, who hosted the show when it first debuted in 1997.

Who should be the next host of The Daily Show? Hit the comments and tell us your favorite candidates.