Trevor Noah Exiting The Daily Show, Says 'I Feel Like It's Time' — Video

Almost exactly seven years after he took over as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has announced that he will be leaving Comedy Central’s long-running late-night program.

Noah made the announcement during the taping of tonight’s show, to his studio audience. (Watch video below.)

Noah shared during Thursday’s taping that when recently reflecting on his seven-year anniversary with the show, “One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing… was a feeling of gratitude… There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been.”

“It’s something that I never expected,” he continued, “and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic…. And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s–tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

In closing, Noah said, “I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world… I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

The Daily Show premiered in July 1997, and was hosted by Craig Kilborn for the first two-and-a-half years of its existence. Jon Stewart took the reins in January 1999, and lorded over the late-night program for 16-and-a-half years.

Noah made his debut as host on Sept. 28, 2015.

Noah’s exit certainly does not help late-night TV’s fast-withering diversity issue. Following the conscious uncoupling of Showtime’s Desus & Mero and the unceremonious axing of TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, the late-night landscape was down to just four non-“white male” hosts — Noah, Amber Ruffin, Charlamagne Tha God and Ziwe. And the latter two are both awaiting renewal decisions.

The Daily Show in its various incarnations is the longest-running program on Comedy Central, and to date has won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Will you miss Noah, after he tapes his final show (date TBD)? And do you fear this could be the end of The Daily Show altogether?