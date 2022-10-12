Fire Country Sneak Peek: Who Wants 'Rogue' Bode Sent Back to Prison?

Bode Donovan saved a life or two with his rogue actions in CBS’ Fire Country premiere, yet there still may be a price for the inmate to pay, as seen in our exclusive sneak peek from the fall’s most-watched new series.

In the Friday-night freshman’s first episode — which drew 5.9 million total viewers, the most of any new series this fall — Bode (played by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot) joined the inmate firefighting program, which unexpectedly sent him back his hometown of Edgewater, Calif. While Bode waited to look into a reassignment, he and the other “fire camp” convicts braved their first, massive blaze.

During that forest fire, Bode defied the orders of Cal Fire chief/program supervisor Manny (Lucifer‘s Kevin Alejandro) by breaking away from the inmate pack and ascending a nearby ridge, where he knew that two firefighters, Jake and Eve, had been trapped.

In the sneak peek above, it is clear that Sharon (Diane Farr) wants her son to stay put or at least get stationed at another fire camp, whereas Vince (Billy Burke) — who ahead of this scene condemns Bode’s “rogue” behavior — doesn’t seem at all opposed to a harsher punishment being doled out. Who ultimately gets to make the call on the con’s possible return to behind prison bars? Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in Episode 2, titled “The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” and airing this Friday at 9/8c, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, and you also get an illuminating flashback to when Bode’s sister Riley (played by Little Fires Everywhere‘s Jade Pettyjohn) was still alive.

