Teen Wolf: The Movie Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch First Clip

Scott McCall's pack has set a reunion date in Beacon Hills.

Teen Wolf: The Movie, a direct continuation of MTV’s Teen Wolf (2011–2017), will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, as announced today during the film’s New York Comic Con panel.

It will be available for fans in the U.K., Latin America and Australia to stream on Jan. 27, with additional international market premieres still TBD.

Per the movie’s official logline, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

As revealed Tyler Posey on the panel, the film is set 15 years after the end of Teen Wolf.

Cast members returning from the original series include Posey as Scott McCall, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, Orny Adams as Bobby Finstock, Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, John Posey as Conrad Fenris and Ian Bohen as Peter Hale.

Newcomers include Vince Mattis as Eli Hale (Derek’s son!), Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang, Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida and L. B. Fisher as Coach Hogan.

