Teen Wolf: The Movie Casts Derek's Son — Plus, Two More Returns Confirmed

What do you know, it looks like Derek Hale is getting a teen wolf of his own.

Vince Mattis will appear in Teen Wolf: The Movie as Eli Hale, the 15-year-old son of Tyler Hoechlin’s Derek, TVLine has learned.

In other Hale family news, Ian Bohen — who is currently sparring with Hoechlin on The CW’s Superman & Lois — will also return for the movie as Peter, joined by Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt.

Two new characters are also being introduced to the Teen Wolf universe: Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang. (Fun fact: Nakanishi recurred in the original Teen Wolf series, playing a younger version of silver-fingered crime boss Katashi!)

All of the above actors join previous announced cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry. (Click here for photos from their first days on set.)

Debuting on Paramount+ later this year, the movie takes fans back to Beacon Hills, Calif., where a “terrifying evil” has emerged under the light of a full moon. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night,” according to the official logline. “But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Your thoughts on Derek having an estranged teenage son? Drop a comment to work out your complicated feelings below.