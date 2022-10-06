Velma: Mindy Kaling's HBO Max Series Sets Voice Cast for Mystery Inc. Gang — Plus, Watch a New Teaser Trailer

It looks like we’ve found ourselves a Mystery… Incorporated.

Ahead of Velma‘s New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday, HBO Max has revealed that Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (Veep) and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) will respectively voice Fred, Shaggy and Daphne in the adult animated series, joining Mindy Kaling who will play the title character.

Set to debut in 2023, Velma will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of Scooby-Doo‘s Mystery Inc. gang. Though plot specifics are scarce at the moment, the series “unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers,” the logline teases. Season 1 spans 10 episodes.

Velma‘s full voice cast, as revealed on Thursday, also includes Jane Lynch (Glee), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two), Russell Peters (Life in Pieces), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Stephen Root (Barry), Gary Cole (NCIS), Ken Leung (Industry), Cherry Jones (Transparent), Fortune Feimster (Kenan), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever), Nicole Byer (Grand Crew), Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Kulap Vilaysak (Bob’s Burgers), “Weird Al” Yankovic, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns and Scooby-Doo veteran Frank Welker.

It’s been a big news week for Velma Dinkley, in fact. On Tuesday, social media was abuzz over new clips from Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, in which Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) unquestionably catches feelings for a female felon. The character’s sexuality has been a topic of discussion within the Scooby-Doo! fandom for decades: Though the character has mostly been paired with fleeting male love interests over the years, there has been subtext — and much more than subtext — suggesting her lack of interest.

HBO Max also unveiled a teaser trailer for Velma on Thursday; watch it above, then drop a comment with your first impressions!