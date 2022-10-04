Velma Gets Female Love Interest in New Scooby-Doo! Movie — Fans Cheer That Her Sexuality Is 'Finally Canon'

Jinkies! Velma falls for a female felon in the latest Scooby-Doo! movie, and fans couldn’t be more proud.

Currently making the rounds on social media, a clip from Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! finds Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) falling head over heels for Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the brilliant leader of a “notorious costume crime syndicate.”

Between the swelling music, the fogged-up glasses and Velma’s sudden inability to speak, there’s no question that she’s catching feelings.

A second clip finds Velma chatting about Coco with Daphne (Grey DeLisle), who notes, “I didn’t know convicted felons were your type.” Velma attempts to play it cool (“Type? Me? Please!”), but her feelings for Coco once again could not be more obvious.

Lest there be any doubt, Velma eventually caves: “Oh, who am I kidding? I’m crushing big-time, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?!”

Watch both clips below:

Also here’s the part where she actually admits it 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/nyA3toBz80 — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 4, 2022

Velma’s sexuality has been a topic of discussion within the Scooby-Doo! fandom for decades. Though the character has mostly been paired with fleeting male love interests over the years, there has been subtext — and much more than subtext — suggesting her lack of interest.

Tony Cervone, a producer on the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series (2010–2013), even confirmed that the show’s version of Velma was meant to be queer. “We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago,” he wrote in an Instagram post in 2020. “Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer.”

And James Gunn, who wrote the live-action movies Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), has also been clear about his original intentions for the character.

James Gunn has said Velma was explicitly gay in his initial ‘SCOOBY DOO’ script: “The studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). (Source: @JamesGunn) pic.twitter.com/rWUcynQ7aj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2020

Per this new movie’s official description, “Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes The Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it’s up to the meddling kids — and their unlikely new partner Coco — to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween! For Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, with trick-or-treating on the line – this time it’s personal!

Warner Bros.’ Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is now available to purchase and stream on digital, with a DVD release set for Oct. 18. Your thoughts on Velma and Coco? Drop ’em in a comment below.