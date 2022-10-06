White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya Is [Spoiler]

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always,” Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya says at the top of The White Lotus‘ just-released trailer. And, after you take a look at what’s ahead in Season 2, you’re likely to agree.

First up, please congratulate Tanya and Greg on their wedding! As the HBO series’ preview indicates, the couple that met in Season 1 are hitched in Season 2.

Next, it sure seems like there’ll be another mystery death that takes place at the deluxe hotel chain’s Sicily location, if that brief glimpse of a body bag is any indication.

Season 2 — which will return on Sunday, Oct. 30 — will be set in Sicily, at another White Lotus resort and featuring a whole new set of guests, apart from Coolidge’s Tanya and Jon Gries’ Greg. The new footage gives us a good look at the cast, which includes which includes Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Sabrina Impacciatore, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Leo Woodall and F. Murray Abraham.

The video also makes clear that some of Season 1’s hallmarks — infidelity, marital strife, gorgeous vistas, ocean sports and a ton of recreational drug use — will play a huge role in the new episodes.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the high-end hijinks, then hit the comments: Are you planning to check in to Season 2?