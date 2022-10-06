Gilmore Girls Vet Melissa McCarthy Praises 'Amazing' Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary

Gilmore Girls fans were treated to a Sookie-Lorelai love-fest Wednesday on the occasion of the beloved series’ 22nd anniversary.

Melissa McCarthy, who co-starred as the aforementioned Sookie in all seven seasons of the WB/CW show, and made a cameo in the subsequent 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, took to Instagram to acknowledge the special day and also sing the praises of former co-star Lauren Graham.

“Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate,” she wrote beneath a throwback photo, before adding. “How was this 22 years ago?!”

In a separate post that featured a Lorelai-Sookie pic, McCarthy marveled, “I have no idea how [Lauren] did all that dialogue — she was amazing!”

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has previously said that a follow-up to A Year in the Life remains a possibility.

“The great thing about families is there is always story to tell,” she shared last October 2020. “[Gilmore] is not like a monster [franchise] or ‘Aliens came to town!’ or ‘We finally found out who killed Laura Palmer and it’s over’-[type situation]. There’s never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily. Ever. And the older that Rory gets and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life — and she’s potentially going to have a baby — she’s going to be in conflict with Lorelai. Conflict and story and journey are not an issue.” (FYI: We ranked Gilmore‘s best 20 characters of all time — and there are some surprises!)

So what is the issue? “There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator maintained at the time. “[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”