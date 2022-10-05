Ratings: Rookie Spinoff Audience Slips, The Voice and FBI Lead Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice topped Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. 15 Scrapped Spinoffs We Would've Watched

NBC | The Voice drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down a tick in the demo week-to-week; read recap. La Brea (3.8 mil/0.4) was also down a tenth (though, wow, a lot happened!), while New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3) was steady.

CBS | FBI (6.7 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo with its postponed season finale (average TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem). International (5.8 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.4) were each down a tenth in the demo, though the former is looking at its best overnight audience since April 26.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2 mil/0.5) was down 23 and 29 percent from its week-ago season opener, but on par with this Monday’s numbers. The Rookie: Feds (1.7 mil/0.3) in turn dropped 28 percent of its debut audience, yet held steady in the demo. (Of note, last week’s TVLine poll had suggested that 39 percent would tune out.)

FOX | The Resident (2.6 mil/0.3) and Monarch (1.6 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Leonardo (356K/0.0) and Devils (177K/0.0) were steady with their Stateside season finales.

