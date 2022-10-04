TV Ratings: Quantum Leap Eyes First Uptick, Good Doctor Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS led in total audience with a season high. NBC's Best 10 pm Shows Ever, Ranked

With ABC no longer sharing in the well-watched Monday Night Football broadcasts….

NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped in the demo week-to-week but added viewers, while Quantum Leap (2.6 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked up in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read recap) added eyeballs while steady in the demo, while The Cleaning Lady (2.4 mil/0.4) ticked up on both counts.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5), Bobishola (5 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.7 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) all added viewers and all were steady in the demo.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2 mil/0.5) was down sharply from Tuesday’s season opener. The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned on par with its previous averages (3.7 mil/0.4).

COMING NEXT MONDAY: All American and All American: Homecoming return.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.