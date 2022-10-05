Grey's Anatomy's 'Reboot': Our First Impression of the Season 19 Premiere

Pretty much every week in the comments that follow TVLine’s Grey’s Anatomy recaps, disgruntled viewers suggest that the long-running drama has run its course and should be sent to the television graveyard. I never get that. I may like one story better than another, one character less than another. But the show as a whole has a lotta life left in it. And even if I hadn’t thought so before, I’d have had to after checking out an advance screener for Thursday’s Season 19 premiere (at 10/9c on ABC).

“Everything Has Changed” is, in a word, awesomesauce. Written by showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by EP Debbie Allen (aka Catherine), it’s funny, emotional, flies by like it was 20 minutes long and includes at least one line that will for sure be getting quoted Friday morning and forevermore. (You’ll know it when you hear it.) By the time the closing credits rolled, I was excited — not only as someone who covers the series but as someone who likes it enough to watch it even it wasn’t one of my beats. This isn’t technically a reboot, yet it feels like one — almost a rebirth.

And I know you’re wondering about the five new first-year residents who will be making the rounds at Grey Sloan. Are they any good? Will you like them? I’m happy to report that they’re pretty terrific, actually — exceptionally well-cast and immediately better-defined than the influx of interns who were brought in for Season 14. In fact, we get to know more about Season 19’s rookies in their debut than we did several of Season 1’s OG residents in the series’ premiere.

Now, to be clear, none of this is to say that I love everything about Grey’s Anatomy. Like any member of the audience, I have quibbles. How can two adult people in love like Meredith and Nick have let six months go by without talking through their issues? Will Maggie and Winston’s relationship ever be thoroughly explored? And are we really supposed to worry that Owen and Teddy are headed to the slammer for the long haul?

But these are quibbles and just the latest of them. I have quibbles with every show that I watch. Don’t we all? But as far as Grey’s Anatomy is concerned, the good far outweighs the bad, and the great sometimes makes me forget that the bad even exists. So I’ll be keenly interested to see your reaction to Season 19’s premiere; it left me stoked to see what’s to come, quibbles and all.