Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer

Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2).

Inspired by a true story and directed by Antonine Fuqua (Training Day), the film stars the embattled Oscar winner as an enslaved man who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family,” according to the official logline. You can watch the first teaser trailer below.

The news of Emancipation‘s release comes a little more than two months after Smith addressed his slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a lengthy apology video. “There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said at the time. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma,” he continued. “I hate when I let people down…. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me… I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human. I made a mistake. I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s—t.”

Days after the Oscars, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Its Board of Governors later banned Smith from all Academy events, including the annual presentation of the Oscars, for 10 years. But the ban does not stop the Emancipation star from being nominated for an Academy Award.

Will you be streaming Emancipation this December? Watch the teaser, then sound off in Comments.