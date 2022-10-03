Ratings: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer Lead Sunday's Non-NFL Fare

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage of the Chiefs/Bucs game averaged 17 million total viewers and a 4.3 demo rating, up sharply from last week’s early numbers for Broncos/49ers.

Opposite ye olde pigskin….

CBS | Pending adjustment due to late starts, 60 Minutes (8.9 mil/1.0) is currently leading all non-NFL fare in both measures. The Equalizer (6.4 mil/0.5) returned down just a tick from its sophomore averages (and earned a TVLine reader grade of “A”). East New York debuted to 4.3 mil and a 0.4; grade the series debut down below.

ABC | Leading out of AFV‘s season opener (3.6 mil/0.3), Celebrity Jeopardy (3.4 mil/0.3) and Celeb Wheel of Fortune (3 mil/0.3) were both down in both measures, while The Rookie (2.8 mil/0.3) only shed some eyeballs.

THE CW | Family Law‘s Stateside debut drew 313K/0.0 (and a reader grade of “B+”), followed by the Coroner (final?) Season 4 premiere (410K/0.0).

FOX | The Simpsons (1.4 mil/0.4), The Great North (1 mil/0.3) and Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.3) were all down sharply from last week’s NFL-boosted numbers, while Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.4) was down just a tick.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.