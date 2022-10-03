Blue's Clues Movie, Featuring Original Host Steve Burns, Gets Release Date

Steve Burns just can’t quit Blue.

The original Blue’s Clues host appears alongside successors Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) in the trailer for Blue’s Big City Adventure, which marks the beloved children’s franchise’s first feature-length film.

Arriving Friday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+, Blue’s Big City Adventure sees Josh and Blue “skidoo” to New York City after Josh gets an audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical. There they “meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams,” according to the official logline.

The streamer describes the movie as a “a sing and dance-along musical spectacular for the whole family, featuring all-new songs and choreography with the show’s beloved hosts and fan-favorite animated characters.” BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ali Stroker (Only Murders in the Building), Alex Winter (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure), Phillipa Soo (Dopesick) and Steven Pasquale (The Good Wife) all make appearances. New on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and More

Blue’s Clues debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 8, 1996, with Burns leading preschoolers through a series of mysteries with the help of his animated dog Blue. It was a huge hit, but Burns left the show in 2002, handing the hosting reins over to Steve’s brother Joe (played by Patton). The show continued until 2006, and was rebooted as Blue’s Clues & You! in 2019. Burns and Patton returned for the first episode via Handy Dandy Smartphone, but Blue’s Big City Adventure marks the first time that all three hosts will appear, in character, side by side.

More recently, Burns reprised Steve in honor of Blue’s Clues‘ 25th anniversary. After the video went viral, Burns made an appearance on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (watch here). He has since amassed more than 1.5 million TikTok followers thanks to a steady-ish stream of videos where he sits quietly and lets longtime fans “talk to him” as serene music plays in the background. (It’s basically free therapy for millennials.)

Blue’s Big City Adventure arrives Friday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+. In the meantime, press play on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.