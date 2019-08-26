RELATED STORIES Rocko's Modern Life Tells Surprisingly Poignant Transgender Story in New Netflix Special Static Cling (Grade It!)

Nick Jr. is introducing a new generation to Blue’s Clues with a little help from hosts past. Steve Burns (aka “Steve”) and Donovan Patton (aka “Joe”), who shared hosting duties during the series’ original run (1996–2002), make a special appearance in the series premiere of Blue’s Clues & You! to welcome new host Joshua Dela Cruz (aka “Josh”) into the fold.

A little history lesson: Steve served as the original Blue’s Clues host when it premiered back in 1996, until the character left for college in 2002 at the end of Season 4. Steve was then replaced by Joe, who stayed with the show until its final episode in 2006.

Premiering on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 am, Blue’s Clues & You! welcomes back all of the franchise’s original characters — Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel, Pail, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Cinnamon, Paprika, Felt Friends, Sidetable Drawer and Mailbox, plus the original Thinking Chair — and introduces a few new faces, including Mr. Salt and Mrs. Peppers twins Sage and Ginger.

The reboot also features an updated version of the iconic Handy Dandy Notebook, now “equipped with a new blue crayon and smartphone technology, allowing Josh and Blue to receive emails and video calls.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Blue’s reunion with Steve and Joe, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Nick Jr. reboot below.