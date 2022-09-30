Thursday Ratings: Ghosts Returns to a Larger Audience in Post-Sheldon Slot

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ sitcoms and NBC’s Law & Order trio were among a seven-way tie for the Thursday demo win, while Young Sheldon drew the night’s biggest audience.

Young Sheldon returned to 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (TVLine reader grade “A-“), down a bit from its previous averages. Now enjoying a stronger lead-in, Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.5, reader grade “A”) improved on its average freshman audience, while off just a tenth in the demo.

So Help Me Todd (4.7 mil/0.3, reader grade “B+”) opened a bit low in the demo yet stands as the fall’s most-watched, regularly scheduled series launch… thus far; 88 percent of TVLine samplers plan to stay tuned. The relocated CSI: Vegas (3.1 mil/0.3) returned to series lows and was also down from time slot predecessor Bull‘s average audience (4.2 mil/0.3).

NBC’s Law & Order (4.3 mil/0.5), SVU (4.5 mil/0.5) and OC (3.5 mil/0.5) were all down from last week’s respective crossover episodes.

Over on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.3) was down sharrrrrply from its previous premiere circa May 2021, and Imma gonna guess hit series lows to boot. Welcome to Flatch (886K/0.2) improved on its freshman audience, while Call Me Kat (1.24 mil/0.2) matched its series lows.

ABC’s Celeb Wheel drew 4 mil and a 0.5, followed by Hocus Pocus‘ 2.8 mil/0.5.

