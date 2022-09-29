Wednesday Ratings: The Masked Singer, Chicago Fire Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up from its season opener to lead Wednesday in the demo. Your Fall TV Calendar

Leading out of that, LEGO Masters (1.7 mil/0.4) was steady.

NBC’s Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.6), Fire (6.6 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.4 mil/0.6, read recap) each dipped in the demo, though Fire copped the night’s largest audience.

CBS’ Survivor (4.5 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Amazing Race (2.6 mil/0.4) each dipped versus their season premieres.

Over on ABC, The Conners (3.7 mil/0.5) and The Goldbergs (2.4 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo, while Abbott Elementary (2.7 mil/0.5), Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.1 mil/0.2, read recap) all ticked down — with the latter matching series lows in both measures.

The CW’s Stargirl (287K/0.0) shed more viewers and posted its very first goose egg in the demo. Repeat!

