Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Adaptation at Apple TV+

Lisa Kudrow has a bunch of new friends!

The Emmy winner has signed on to star in Time Bandits, the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Our Flag Means Death).

A reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult fantasy film, the TV adaptation is described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd” (played by relative newcomer Kal-El Tuck).

The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (House) as Judy, Tadhg Murphy (Vikings) as Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Armchair Detectives) as Widgit, Rune Temte (Fortitude) as Bittelig, Kiera Thompson (The Salisbury Poisonings) as Saffron and Rachel House (Stateless) as Fianna.

Waititi will direct the first two episodes and serve as an EP alongside Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Garrett Basch. Waititi is also a co-writer.

In addition to Friends, Kudrow’s TV credits include The Comeback, Web Therapy, Grace and Frankie and Space Force.

The inaugural 10-episode season is slated to debut in 2023.