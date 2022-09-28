How to Stream Halloween Ends, the Horror Franchise's Finale, for Just $1.99

If you’ve been following Laurie Strode’s dance with Michael Myers for the past 45 years, it may be time to take a stab at a Peacock subscription. What's New on Peacock for the Rest of 2022

Halloween Ends, the horror franchise’s grand finale, will debut as the Peacock streaming service’s Halloween movie event on Friday, Oct. 14 (the same day as its theatrical release).

How to Watch New Halloween Ends on Peacock Streaming

Halloween Ends will only be available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a promotion running right now, through the last day of September, slashes that rate to just $1.99/month for new subscribers, or $19.99 for an entire year (sign up here).

Sign up now to also gain access to other exclusive Peacock content such as the supernatural horror film The Black Phone, the slasher flick They/Them and the blockbuster movie Jurassic World Dominion… the TV series Vampire Academy, Girls5eva, One of Us Is Lying and the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air… the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives… and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office, Two and a Half Men and Psych.

Peacock also is the new, exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

PEACOCK PREMIUM STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($1.99/month for new sign-ups in September; $4.99/month after)



Currently, Peacock offers three levels of entry: a free, basic plan that will not allow you to watch Halloween Ends; the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and usually is $4.99/month, but is just $1.99 for new subs signing up in September; and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads.

What Is Halloween Ends About?

Touted as “Laurie Strode’s last stand,” the conclusion to the horror franchise finds Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic Final Girl facing off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before — and in which “only one of them will survive.”

Picking up four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir; Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton (as Officer Frank Hawkins), Kyle Richards (as Lindsey Wallace) and James Jude Courtney (as The Shape).

Watch the trailer below: