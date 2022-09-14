How to Stream the Vampire Academy Series Adaptation on Peacock

An adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy novels is heading to streaming TV. Here’s how you can enroll with the Peacock service to catch all the supernatural (and romantic) action. What's Streaming on Peacock and Elsewhere

Hailing from from executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), Vampire Academy promises a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship between two young women — Rosemarie “Rose” Hathaway and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (played by Sisi Stringe and Daniela Nieves) — transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.

Lissa is a powerful Royal, while Rose is a half-vampire guardian trained to protect against the savage Strigoi who threaten to tear their society apart. (More character/cast details can be found below, along with a trailer.)

How to Watch Vampire Academy on Peacock Streaming

Vampire Academy will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, with the first four episodes of 10; new episodes will drop weekly every Thursday. The first episode of Vampire Academy is free, but all others will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a promotion running right now, during the month of September, slashes the Premium rate to just $1.99/month for new subscribers, or $19.99 for an entire year (sign up here).



Sign up now to stream Vampire Academy and other Peacock TV and movie content, including original series such as Girls5eva, The Resort and the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air, the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives, the blockbuster movie Jurassic World Dominion, the original rom-com Meet Cute (with Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson), and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office, Two and a Half Men and Psych. Peacock also is the new, exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows including the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, La Brea and The Voice.

PEACOCK PREMIUM STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($1.99/month for new sign-ups in September; $4.99/month after)



The full Vampire Academy cast:

♦ Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose Hathaway, a vampire-human hybrid known as a Dhampir.

♦ Daniela Nieves (Save Me) as Lissa Dragomir, a Royal Moroi vampire — and younger sister to the heir apparent.

♦ Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as Dimitri Belikov, the model Dhampir Guardian: lethal, disciplined and discreet.

♦ Andre Dae Kim (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Christian Ozera, a thoughtful Royal Moroi vampire — and the pariah of the school.

♦ J. August Richards (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Victor Dashkov, a Royal Moroi vampire who has dedicated his life to the well-being of not just of his husband and two adopted daughters, but to his entire community.

♦ Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, a Royal Moroi vampire who’s new in town.

♦ Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, a student at St. Vladimir’s Academy who has a plan to climb her way into the ranks of royalty.

♦ Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham, a Dhampir who is a keen observer.

♦ Jonetta Kaiser (Breakwater) as Sonya Karp, a quiet, careful and odd young woman who prefers to spend her time in the library or garden.

♦ Andrew Liner (grown-ish) as Mason Ashford, Rose’s main competition in the quest to become the No. 1 Guardian-in-training.

WATCH THE VAMPIRE ACADEMY TRAILER BELOW