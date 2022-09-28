Dangerous Liaisons Trailer: Love Is a Battlefield in Starz's Steamy Prequel

The cruel love games between Dangerous Liaisons‘ Valmont and Merteuil started way earlier than we thought, if a trailer for Starz’s new version is any indication.

A prequel to the classic French novel that inspired the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich — and also inspired the 1999 teen adaptation Cruel Intentions — this Liaisons goes back to show us how Valmont and Merteuil met as young lovers in Paris. In the trailer, Merteuil (Ratched‘s Alice Englert) is eager to run away with Valmont (Nicholas Denton), who suggests they get married — but he’s also still carnally involved with the much older Marquise de Merteuil, played by Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).

The younger Merteuil is devastated, and when Valmont asks what he can do to prove his love, she has an idea: If he can seduce a woman played by Game of Thrones‘ Carice van Houten, “that might show me you are capable of understanding love,” she says. But she might come to regret that command, since we see Merteuil screaming out in anger as the plot thickens. “To get what you truly want in this city,” she is advised, “you must destroy everything and everyone that stands between you and it.” (Plus, the eerie cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” is a nice touch.)

Dangerous Liaisons premieres Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9/8c on Starz. Press PLAY above for a first look, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?