Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer's P.D. Exit: I Think Will Is Going to Be 'Extremely Lonely'

With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. exit looming on the horizon this fall, one can’t help but wonder if Jay Halstead and his Med brother Will will get to share a moment before Soffer bids adieu to the #OneChicago universe.

“I hope so. I really do,” Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Will, tells TVLine’s Keisha Hatchett in the above video interview from a recent #OneChicago Day press junket.

“I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” Gehlfuss continues. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never forget that because that’s the type of guy that he is. He’s done a fantastic job with his role. And the fans have always said they enjoyed seeing the Halstead brothers together. We loved working together. And so I guess it’s just a testament that when you’re really enjoying something, the fans are experiencing that.”

As for how Will will handle not having his brother around anymore, “I think he’ll be extremely lonely,” Gehlfuss says, “because at this point, both of his parents aren’t alive. And as far as we know of the Halstead family, that’s all Will has left.”

“That’s why I think maybe a relationship would be good for Will, to have someone else around,” the actor adds. “I mean, he has his colleagues, of course, but something a little more intimate to go home to and be with.”

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, while P.D. airs at 10 pm.