Chicago P.D. Shocker: Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit as Halstead During Season 10

Say it isn’t so: Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D.

The upcoming Season 10 will mark the final season for the actor, who is set to depart the NBC drama sometime in the fall, our sister site Variety reports.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the show’s premiere in 2014. His impending departure effectively puts an end to “Upstead” — the pairing of Halstead and fellow Intelligence cop Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) who secretly wed in Season 9.

The news comes after Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who played patrol officer Dante Torres in the April 13 episode “New Guard,” was promoted to series regular for Season 10. In the episode, Halstead took the rookie officer under his wing as a favor to Platt (Amy Morton).

