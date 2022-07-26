Chicago P.D.: Benjamin Levy Aguilar Promoted to Series Regular as Torres

Chicago P.D.‘s Intelligence squad is adding a new full-time recruit next season.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who played patrol officer Dante Torres in the April 13 episode “New Guard,” has been promoted to series regular for Season 10, our sister Deadline reports.

As you’ll recall, Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) took the rookie officer under his wing as a favor to Platt (Amy Morton). At first, the detective was apprehensive of Torres, given that he didn’t talk much, disobeyed several orders and was potentially affiliated with gangs. By the end of the hour, however, Torres admitted to Halstead that he did time in juvie for brutally assaulting his stepdad, who was abusing his mother, after he called the police numerous times and they never showed.

The upcoming Season 10 — premiering Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on NBC, following sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — will see the Intelligence crew back on the job after making a career-changing drug bust and Voight (Jason Beghe) losing his CI Anna, who’d gone off the rails. (Read our full finale recap here.)

What do you all think of Aguilar joining Chicago P.D. full-time as Torres? What do you hope to see next season? Sound off in the comments below.