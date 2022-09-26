Sunday Ratings: Simpsons Leads Non-NFL Fare, Big Brother Finale Down

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football this week averaged 13.2 million total viewers and a 3.7 demo rating, down a tick from last week’s early numbers.

Over on Fox, The Simpsons‘ NFL-boosted season premiere (4 mil/1.3) led all non-sports fare in the demo. The Great North returned to 2.1 mil.0.7, Bob’s Burgers did 1.6 mil/0.5 and Family Guy returned to 1.4 mil/0.4.

ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! debuted to 3.8 mil/0.4, followed by Celeb Wheel‘s 4 mil/0.4. The Rookie (3.3 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) returned up in viewers vs. its previous average, but matched its demo low.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.8, read recap) was down sharply from last summer’s finale, which aired on a Wednesday; 60 Minutes drew the night’s largest non-NFL audience: 6.7 million.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.