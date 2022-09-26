Law & Order Mystery: Where'd the Crossover's Big 'Rollisi' Scene Go?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Thursday’s Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover premieres.

Someone buy Sonny Carisi a conciliatory bag of zeppoli, pronto.

About two-and-a-half hours into NBC’s three-way Law & Order/SVU/Organized Crime crossover event last Thursday, SVU‘s Det. Amanda Rollins took a bullet to the abdomen and was in very bad shape. After she’d already been transported by ambulance, Rollins’ former partner/current boyfriend ADA Carisi arrived on the scene, panicked and fearing that she was dead.

Benson tried to soothe Peter Scanavino’s Carisi as best she could, reminding him that Amanda was very strong, and the captain pulled him into a hug before he took off to go to the hospital. (Read a full recap.)

Carisi’s section of the scene was brief (roughly 35 seconds) but moving. Wolf Entertainment, which produces the procedurals, tweeted about it after it aired.

On Friday morning, though, Carisi’s highly emotional moment was nowhere to be found in the version of the episode available for streaming on Peacock. (Quick note: Because of the order in which the crossover unfolded, the scene in question took place during Law & Order‘s Season 22 premiere.) As it stands, the episode moves from Benson’s questioning an officer who witnessed the shooting to Benson’s consoling the teen girl Rollins had been protecting. In the on-air version, Carisi showed up between those two interludes.

Reps for NBC, Peacock and Wolf Entertainment declined to comment, but a source close to the Law & Order franchise tells TVLine that the sequence was trimmed for syndication and streaming to make room for a pre-episode recap (which is required since the episodes will run as standalone hours off-network).

As of Sept. 19, Peacock is the only streaming service to offer next-day streaming of NBC series.

In May, an SVU/Organized Crime-crossover scene in which Stabler met Benson’s son, Noah, for the first time went missing when those episodes of both shows began streaming on Hulu.