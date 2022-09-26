Jeopardy! Eyeing 'Pro-Level' Spinoff

The rapidly expanding Jeopardy! universe may soon include an MVP-centric offshoot.

In an interview with the New York Times over the weekend, the game show’s top executive producer, Michael Davies, revealed that he is interested in taking the franchise’s popular “Tournament of Champions” conceit to the next level via a separate masters league. And to ratchet the stakes up even further, the new iteration would be telecast live.

“What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies told the Times. “It seemed ridiculous to me that we have this sport where every single year we take all of our best players — we take our LeBrons and our Dwyanes — and we switch them all out.”

Davies went on to acknowledge that the idea of broadcasting the potential spinoff live makes “a lot of my staff nervous.”

Last season (the show’s 38th), Jeopardy! saw an unprecedented number of contestants — including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Ryan Long — join the ranks of the series’ all-time best.

On Sunday, a primetime celebrity edition of Jeopardy! — hosted by Mayim Bialik — launched on ABC.

TVLine has reached out to Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind Jeopardy!, for a comment.