Lupin Goes Into Hiding in Part 3 Teaser

Sure, Lupin finally put Pellegrini in handcuffs when last we checked in with the Netflix drama, but Assane’s problems are far from over.

In a newly released teaser for Part 3 — unveiled on Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event — Omar Sy’s titular character must balance being a wanted man with his love for his family. As you may recall (or maybe not recall) — it has been 15 months (!) since Part 2 dropped in June 2021 — Assane had managed to evaded the authorities in the finale and sent a message to his wife Claire and son Raoul to meet him at the bridge where they decided on their son’s name. When Assane reunited with his family, his declared that his fight against Pellegrini was finally over, but he was only causing problems for Claire and Raoul and needed to go away.

“I’ll be back,” Assane promised. “You won’t see me, but I’ll be watching over you. I love you, both.”

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son,” reads the official synopsis. But that doesn’t last for long, of course: “With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Lupin Part 3 does not yet have a premiere date; the teaser simply concludes with “Coming Soon.”

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your hopes for Part 3!